GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A cat named Maple is happy to be home with its family on Sunday after crews used a bucket truck to help.

Crews from Goshen, Northampton, and Cummington fire worked to rescue a cat stuck in a tree on Sunday. According to the Goshen Firefighters Association, Chief Lacey received a call from Northampton Control regarding an indoor cat that has been up in a tree for two days. The ladder truck from Goshen was raised, but could not rescue the cat.

A bucket truck was called in from the Cummington Fire Department that was able to access that cat return it to its family.