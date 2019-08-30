MAPS: Public invited to line the streets for fallen Chicopee Soldier

Breaking News
West Springfield man killed in Suffield crash
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The remains of fallen U.S. Army Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa are set to return to his hometown of Chicopee Monday, and the public is invited to come and show their support.

The special forces soldier will return to western Massachusetts Monday morning at Westover Metropolitan Airport. A procession will then follow from the airport to the Curran-Jones Funeral Home in West Springfield.

The public is welcome to line the streets along the following route to honor the local hero:

  • Begin: Sheridan Street
  • Church Street
  • Front Street
  • Center Street
  • Plainfield Street
  • Across the North End Bridge
  • End: Curran Jones Funeral Home

Those interested in lining the streets of the procession can pick up American Flags at the Chicopee and West Springfield police departments beginning Friday.

On Tuesday, another procession will take place for Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa’s funeral. The public is invited to line the streets along the following route:

  • Begin: Curran-Jones Funeral home, West Springfield
  • Route 5
  • Route 57
  • Main Street
  • End: Bethany Assembly of God, Agawam

His services will be private.

Again, those interested in lining the streets of the procession can pick up American Flags at the Chicopee and West Springfield police departments beginning Friday.

Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa was killed in Afghanistan on August 21. Read more:

