BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–House Speaker Ron Mariano committed the House on Wednesday to addressing mental health care access in the coming months, and Senate President Karen Spilka said her branch is eyeing Earth Day as a deadline to take up a major energy bill that will look at the state’s efforts to advance solar energy, offshore wind and vehicle electrification.

Mariano, a Quincy Democrat, also revealed that he was backing Attorney General Maura Healey in her bid for governor this year, calling it an “easy choice” after working with her for years on health care issues.

The comments from the two most powerful Democrats on Beacon Hill came during an hour-long virtual forum hosted by State House News Service and MASSterList, and moderated by SHNS reporter Katie Lannan.

Mariano and Spilka discussed their priorities, many shared, for the remainder of the session, and talked about their working relationship from positions where historically there has been friction, at times, between the branches. “There were many times, and I will admit this now, that there was a desperate phone call to the Senate president to see how she would handle the situation I was experiencing,” Mariano joked about his early days as speaker.

Though there remain disagreements between the two leaders over policy questions, it appears the branches may try to find common ground in the next few months on a mental health care bill.

Mariano described mental and behavioral health as the “poor stepchild that’s been dragged along” as the state has reformed other aspects of the health care system. Pledging to advance the Senate’s reform proposals, the speaker said the House was looking to add to rather than rewrite the bill the Senate passed last November. “We will do the Senate mental health bill and we will do our own mental health bill,” Mariano said, adding, “Whatever we do will be to compliment and combine with the Senate to broaden the expanse of the mental health changes that we need. It will not be in competition with the mental health bill that the Senate produced.”

Both Mariano and Spilka said they got a kick out of Gov. Charlie Baker telling the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that he intended to “fight like mad” for his bill requiring insurers and providers to increase spending on behavioral and mental health by $1.4 billion, or 30 percent, over the next three years. While neither weighed in on the governor’s proposed spending mandate, Spilka said Baker borrowed several ideas for his bill from the one the passed the Senate last year. Baker also filed a very similar proposal in 2019. “Not sure the governor will need to put his dukes up for anything in particular here,” Spilka said. “Certainly we’ll listen, we’ll have some dialogue, but, again, the train is out of the station already here.”

Mariano borrowed a quote from former Boston Celtics head coach Rick Pitino to address the governor’s quip that if former Speaker Robert DeLeo and former Ways and Means Chairman Brian Dempsey were still in office he’d have no trouble getting his health care bill through the House. “Bob DeLeo isn’t walking through that door and neither is Brian Dempsey, so I don’t know what the governor thinks is going to happen,” Mariano said.

The speaker was less enthusiastic about the Senate’s bill to rein in prescription drug costs by requiring pharmaceutical companies to notify the state before bringing new drugs to market or raising prices for existing drugs and capping out-of-pocket insulin spending at $25 a month. “I think that we’re going to take a look at it a little bit differently from the way the Senate did, but the goals are the same. The goals are always the same,” Mariano said, citing the dual challenges of getting insurance to cover expensive life-saving medications and also addressing the drivers behind huge price spikes for drugs like insulin.

Spilka has on several occasions expressed frustration that more attention is paid to the stalling of legalized sports betting in the Senate than the House’s lack of action on mental health or prescription drug bills. “It’s music to my ears,” she said of the speaker’s latest comments. Sports betting did not come up during Wednesday’s forum, but Mariano did plug both of his bills to improve oversight of hospital expansions, like the one being pursued by Mass General Brigham, and increase competition for offshore wind contracts.

Spilka said she hopes to tie a Senate energy bill vote to Earth Day, which falls on Friday April 22, and also hopes to see the Legislature work on reducing the cost of early childhood education and address staffing issues in the industry.

A legislative commission recently published a report identifying up to $1.5 billion in investments needed to stabilize the early education and care system and help it meet the needs of families. Mariano said he agreed with Spilka on the importance of early education and care, but said he thought many of the recommendations of the commission could be adopted through the annual budget process without rolling out a new $1 billion early education bill that “may not be the instant solution that we need for this problem.”

While Mariano shared his support for Healey for governor in 2022, Spilka said she was not ready to make an endorsement. “I will when I’m ready,” said the Ashland Democrat, who has a member of her Democratic caucus — Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz — in the race. Spilka, however, did say she was “excited” because she believes the next governor will be both a woman and a Democrat. The two Republicans in the race are men, while both Democrats are women.

“I’m grateful for Speaker Mariano’s support,” Healey said in a statement after the event. “I look forward to working with him and the legislature to deliver on our shared goals of lowering health care costs, bolstering the state’s offshore wind industry, supporting our cities and towns, and more.”

Spilka and Mariano both participated in the conversation virtually from their respective offices in the State House, but described a collaborative relationship that includes frequent phone calls and private Monday meetings before the pair sit down with the governor.

Mariano, who is the newer of the two to his leadership position, said Spilka has helped him since he became speaker as he has “puzzled through my dilemmas” and the two have discussed “strategy and political decision-making,” as well as their policy agendas. “I did know that I had someone that would listen on the other end of the phone,” Mariano said.