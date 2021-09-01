Marijuana businesses in Mass. gross over $2-billion in sales since November 2018

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission is reporting that adult-use marijuana businesses in the state have surpassed $2 billion in gross sales since November 2018.

Retail marijuana product sales in the state began with two retail outlets in the state on November 20, 2018. According to a news release sent to 22News from the Commission, since then the industry has expanded to 165 retailers and three delivery businesses and has reached $2,009,007,478 in gross sales.

Since its inception, the Commission has licensed 908 marijuana businesses, including cultivators, product manufacturers, retailers, independent testing labs, couriers and other related businesses. Currently, across all categories of licenses, the adult-use cannabis industry in Massachusetts consists of nearly 16,667 active Marijuana Establishment Agent registrations. Of those, 35.4 percent identify as female and 64.1 percent identify as male, while 72.4 percent of registered and proposed agents identify as White, 7.6 percent identify as Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish, and 6 percent identify as Black or African American.

The Commission has been in effect since September 1, 2017 and now has a staff of 84 employees and has implemented numerous COVID-19 precautions, created a new Product Catalog, and improved their website in an effort streamline existing resources into one platform.