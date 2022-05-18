WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission announced that adult-use Marijuana Establishments in Massachusetts surpassed $3 billion in gross sales on Wednesday.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Cannabis Control Commission, data recorded in Metrc by 216 Marijuana Retailers and 11 delivery businesses operating statewide showed that on May 14, $3,001,846,490 in gross sales had been generated since the first two adult-use retail stores on the East Coast opened for business on November 20, 2018.

“These sales figures illustrate the steady growth Massachusetts residents expected when they voted to legalize adult-use cannabis in 2016, and the Commission was appointed in 2017,” Commission Executive Director Shawn Collins said.

“I’m proud our staff continue to work diligently to ensure applicants move through our licensing process efficiently, Marijuana Establishments operate within a safe, accessible, and effective regulated market, and our work to ensure equity in the industry and the agency remains front and center,” Collins continued.

The information that licensees report in the state’s mandatory seed-to-sale tracking system is publicly available through the Commission’s open data platform.