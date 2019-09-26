Marijuana industry could take financial blow amid vaping ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vaping is a convenient, discreet way for users to consume marijuana but now you can’t buy those vape pens for at least 4 months in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has become the first state to ban the sale of cannabis and tobacco vaping products. This could mean a potential financial blow to the state’s marijuana retailers and vaporizer businesses.

Jared Schwartzer, an assistant professor of Psychology and a member of the Neuroscience and Behavior program at Mount Holyoke College, has been studying the effects of vaping, particularly the effects it has on pregnant woman.

Through his research, Schwartzer said that vaping can have unintended consequences.

“There are different elements to a vaping aerosol than there is to tobacco cigarettes,” Schwartzer explained. “The substance that makes that plume of smoke can have effects on your lungs, the immune system and in pregnancy, have consequences on the developing fetus.”

The CDC is investigating the outbreak, but has not yet identified a common e-cigarette or ingredient.

In August, sales of Marijuana vape products totaled $4.1 million in Massachusetts, according to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

Although it’s still unclear how much the ban will effect the marijuana industry, Schwartzer said that because the industry is so new, there is no data to know how trends a policies are going to effect sales on a daily basis.

22News spoke with INSA officials, a dispensary in Easthampton. They said they are concerned for their customers who use marijuana vaping pens for medical reasons. They are also concerned that the ban will effect business.