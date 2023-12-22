SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Senators Edward Markey, Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Richard Neal are calling on the Department of Defense to examine the safety of V-22 Osprey aircrafts following years of accidents.

A letter was sent to Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III highlighting the increasing trend of accidents over the last three decades where several military members have been injured or killed, including the recent crash that killed Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher of Pittsfield. Following that recent crash near Japan, all V-22 Osprey have been grounded.

“We welcome the Department of Defense’s decision to ground all V-22 Osprey flight operations and urge you to continue to do so until it conclusively deems the aircraft safe and to answer questions about the aircraft’s continued use despite these many tragic incidents,” stated the lawmakers in their letter.

Since 2007, there have been 14 crashes of V-22 Osprey aircraft that caused the deaths of 54 people. In just the last two years, 13 military members have died in Osprey crashes, including another Massachusetts resident, Marine Corps Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, who died in a crash near Bodø, Norway.

“No other U.S. service member should be injured or perish in a V-22 Osprey accident or mishap. We urge the Defense Department, and the Departments of the Air Force and the Navy to ensure that the V-22 Osprey is safe to fly before allowing service members from across the Commonwealth and the United States back on board,” stated the lawmakers.

Also added in the letter were some questions that Markey, Warren and Neal were hoping to get answers for, including the following:

What is the status of Defense Department investigations into recent V-22 Osprey crashes? When will those investigations be complete and their findings made public?

Were there any warnings that the flight that killed Staff Sgt. Galliher should not have happened?

What are the safety differences between the Osprey’s MV-22B (Marine Corps), CMV-22B (Navy), and CV-22B (Air Force) variants? Are the Air Force, Marine Corps, and the Navy sharing safety best practices for the aircraft?

Our Japanese Self-Defense Force allies also operate the V-22 Osprey; have they had similar safety issues with the aircraft?

The CV-22B Osprey is a key platform in the implementation of the Pacific Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept across the Indo-Pacific’s vast distances. What other aircraft platforms can be used in lieu of the V-22 Osprey?

Have the manufacturers of the V-22 Osprey — Bell Helicopter and Boeing Defense, Space & Security — informed the Department of Defense about specific safety concerns of the aircraft? If so, please provide a list of all such concerns relayed by these companies, and the dates on which they were provided.

The V-22 Osprey is known for its “hard clutch engagement” (HCE) problems. Has the Defense Department determined how to solve the aircraft’s HCE problems?

Will the Defense Department keep the fleet of the V-22 Osprey (and all its variations) grounded until flights can be deemed safe? If not, why not?

On November 29, a V-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan, killing eight airmen. Following that crash, the Air Force believes a malfunction of the aircraft was likely the cause, according to the Associated Press.

Maj. Jeffrey T. Hoernemann, 32, of Andover, Minnesota, a CV-22 instructor pilot and officer in charge of training at the 21st Special Operations Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Maj. Eric V. Spendlove, 36, of St. George, Utah, a residency-trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Maj. Luke A. Unrath, 34, of Riverside, California, a CV-22 pilot and flight commander at the 21st SOS. Capt. Terrell K. Brayman, 32, of Pittsford, New York, a CV-22 pilot and flight commander at the 21st SOS. Tech. Sgt. Zachary E. Lavoy, 33, of Oviedo, Florida, a medical operations flight chief at the 1st SOS. Staff Sgt. Jake M. Turnage, 25, of Kennesaw, Georgia, a flight engineer at the 21st SOS. Staff Sgt. Jake M. Galliher, 24, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, an airborne linguist specializing in Mandarin Chinese assigned to Yokota’s 43rd Intelligence Squadron, Detachment 1. Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, a flight engineer at the 21st SOS.