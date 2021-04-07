Markey virtual talk focuses on environmental issues and policy

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)–Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey participated in a virtual discussion Wednesday on environmental issues and policy in the United States.

The talk, entitled “Our Voices, Our Platforms: A Virtual Town Hall with Senator Edward Markey and C. Yulin Cruz,” is part of the Our, Voices, Our Platforms series of town halls held by the Weissman Center for Leadership at Mount Holyoke College. The series is an effort to explore how people can use their voices to make meaningful change and how people can discover and create the platforms necessary to achieve that transformative change.

Topics included the Green New Deal, environmental justice for under served communities, food justice, and the need to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels. Markey also took questions from several Mount Holyoke students.

Carmen Yulin Cruz, is the former mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico and currently a Harriet L. Weissman and Paul M. Weissman Distinguished Fellow in Leadership at Mount Holyoke College.