Marshfield police to honor 8-year-old superhero, Danny

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 8-year-old boy is being honored Wednesday night with a farewell escort by Marshfield police.

Danny Sheehan was an honorary Marshfield Police Officer who passed away at age 8 on Sunday who struggled against brain cancer. Visiting hours are being held at Saint Christine’s Church in Marshfield from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a procession with Marshfield Police, Fire, Massachusetts State Troopers, and Danny’s family.

According to the Marshfield Police Department, at 7 p.m. a final farewell to Officer Danny Sheehan will leave St. Christine’s and proceed to Plain Street, turning left at Roche Bros. and driving down Ocean Street to Dyke onto Careswell, then Webster back to Ocean and end at MacDonald’s Funeral Home.

“Danny did not like it QUIET …..so the sirens will blast, the lights will shine and we hope Marshfield turns out in the colorful attire Danny favored and makes as much noise as he did……No doubt he’ll be smiling down from above!” Marshfield Police Department

Everyone is encouraged to line the streets in bright colors and celebrate the life of the young hero.

The Marshfield Police Department shared a video of Danny on their Facebook page that said the following:

Once in a lifetime …. If you’re lucky….you get to spend time with a “Danny Sheehan”. We are amongst those lucky few. Thanks Danny, thanks Natalie and Dan for sharing your gift with us. Lots of tears today …but more laughs from memories of his crazy ( beyond his years) sense of humor, infectious smile, talent at flatulence he took such pride in , unsurpassed sweetness, and capacity to love that was ….. correction …IS…..endless! You will never be forgotten. We LOVE you Danny … your brothers and sisters at MPD….We got it from here Officer Sheehan ……Rest in Peace Our Beautiful Boy

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police are honored to attend the law enforcement walk-by at Danny’s wake and the procession afterward. They also shared the video on Facebook and said, “Danny loved his family, Aquaman, and police officers, and his sweet nature and brave struggle against brain cancer touched everyone who got to meet him. Please take time to check out the Marshfield Police video. It will be the best thing you watch in a long time.”