BOSTON (SHNS) – A temporary ban on prison and jail construction and expansion would “directly obstruct” an effort to update the 150-year-old lockup facility on Martha’s Vineyard, Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told lawmakers Tuesday.

Ogden said the jail his office operates is in need of improvement or replacement, but warned that a proposed five-year moratorium on expanding the state’s correctional facility footprint could stymie efforts for which state dollars have already been programmed.

“Our agency serves approximately 20,000 year-round and over 200,000 summer residents in an isolated geographic location accessible only by air and water,” Ogden said at a Judiciary Committee hearing. “We are obligated by law to provide the only regional jail and lockup for eight law enforcement agencies and the Trial Court. The facility we operate in has deteriorated to the point of [needing] a major improvement or replacement, and quite frankly, is an obligation of the commonwealth to maintain.”

He noted that the Healey administration’s capital improvement plan for fiscal years 2024 through 2028 calls for $7.9 million toward “renovations or replacement of [the] modular holding facility” in Dukes County. The five-year moratorium bill, he said, “would expressly interfere with these efforts.”

The legislation before the Judiciary Committee (H 1795), filed by Rep. Chynah Tyler, would prohibit any public agency from studying, planning, designing, acquiring, leasing or constructing new correctional facilities and from making expansions, conversions, renovations and repairs to existing facilities that would increase their bed capacity and populations.

A similar Sen. Jo Comerford proposal (S 1979) is being reviewed by the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight. Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House and Senate approved a prison and jail construction moratorium last year, but Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed it from a larger bill.

His successor, Gov. Maura Healey, has broadly signaled support for stopping new correctional facility construction so long as the move does not halt efforts to maintain safe and modern facilities.

Similar to a hearing last month on Comerford’s bill, the Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday featured live video testimony from several incarcerated inmates who voiced support for the proposed moratorium.