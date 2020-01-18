Martin Luther King Jr. events across western Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) - It's time for another winter storm in Western Massachusetts. This time, no matter where you are, whether the western hills or the valley, you will see accumulating snow.

This will be the first time we've seen a plowable snowfall in the lower Pioneer Valley so far this month. Here in Chicopee, we have seen 0.6 inches of snow so far this January, when the monthly average normally over a foot. So we still have plenty of catching up to do.