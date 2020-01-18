Martin Luther King Jr. events across western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – It’s Martin Luther King Jr. weekend and many communities across western Massachusetts are gathering together to host events to honor Dr. King Jr.
Below is a list of upcoming MLK events:
Saturday, January 18
- The Brianna Fund 22nd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Springfield at 5:45 p.m. The event will be held at the Evangelical Covenant Church located on 915 Plumtree Road.
Sunday, January 19
- Martin Luther King Jr. Special Service at South Congregational Church in a restored room called “The Great Space”, a non-sanctuary setting with special music. The service will begin at 10 a.m. on 45 Maple Street.
Monday, January 20
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration in Springfield at 11 a.m. with Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Governor Charlie Baker. The event will be at the MassMutual Center.
- 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration in Northampton. Workshops begin at 12 p.m and convocation at 2 p.m. This event will take place at Edwards Church, 297 Main Street. Look forward to 7 social justice workshops facilitated by community organizations and leaders coming from across the Pioneer Valley!
- Four Area Organizations Collaborate to Host Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the MassMutual Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Expect music and dance performances hosted by Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services, Community Music School of Springfield, D.R.E.A.M Studios and Springfield College.
Tuesday, January 28
- We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. featuring Damien Sneed at the Fine Arts Center Concert Hall at UMass. Award-winning multi-genre recording artist Damien Sneed will be honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 7:30 p.m.