Maryland-based company reveals why state’s vaccine portal crashed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts online portal for booking COVID-19 vaccinations, crashed as more than a million people became eligible for an appointment.

But the website was giving people problems way before the crash.

“I use a computer on a regular basis, and I was on there for a good hour and I kept coming to this one section that was locking me up,” said Jane Chouinard of Chicopee. “With all the brains we have in this state, someone couldn’t create a better website? That needs to be corrected.”



The crash of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website made people even more frustrated about making appointments at mass vaccination sites. The company responsible released a statement explaining what happened.

PrepMod’s statement said in part:

“There was a sudden and unprecedented surge in traffic to the site. Unfortunately, the system did not scale fast enough to accommodate the increased volume. We will work continuously to ensure that the system is responsive to and accommodating for the people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations.” Prepmod

PrepMod went on to say they couldn’t handle the high volume because they didn’t know people 65 and older had become eligible for the vaccine in Massachusetts. A website design expert, told 22News too many users on a website typically is the root cause for a crash.

“All the users accessing that server can overwhelm the server,” said Dennis Driscoll, Co-Owner of Dif Design. “It all depends on the set up that was created and how big it was.”

Driscoll told 22News spending more money on hardware that can handle larger traffic, is the best way to keep a website from crashing.



The state’s website has been working properly since the crash, but appointments are getting even harder to find with more people eligible for a shot now and a continued limited number of doses across the state.