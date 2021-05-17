Masks off in Massachusetts: Hospitals, schools, prison, shelters, public transit excluded

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Masks are coming off in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday that in just under two weeks, on May 29, they won’t be needed at all in most places.

After 13 months, residents can finally take their masks off and people 22News spoke with are excited, it didn’t seem like there was too much hesitancy.

“I think it’s a good thing I think everybody is ready to go back outside I don’t think anybody else is wearing a mask right now,” said Nisha Patel of Cambridge.

In just 12 days, all residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need a mask in most indoor places. This means there’s no need for a face covering in the grocery store, the office, restaurants or gyms.

Major retailers like Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, Starbucks, and Costco already announced a mask is not needed in stores.

“I think it’s probably something we all have to get used to probably the first couple of times will be weird, but I think everyone has been looking forward to getting back to as normal as we can,” said Danielle Kneppers of Longmeadow.

There are some exceptions to this rule:

Health care settings: This included nursing homes hospitals and physician offices.

Schools and daycare centers

Prison

Homeless shelters

Public transportation: Buses, trains, and rideshares

Gov. Baker said he will continue to follow CDC guidance for masks on public transportation, enforcement of who’s vaccinated will be based on personal reasonability.

Businesses do have the authority to permit a mask if they chose, so in that case, you’ll need a mask.

Remember, this doesn’t start until May 29.