Mass. AG investigating T-Mobile data breach, provides tips to prevent identity theft

Information of more than 50 million current and former T-Mobile customers compromised in major data breach

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has launched an investigation of the wireless carrier T-Mobile after a major data breach affects over 50 million people.

The investigation is to help determine whether the company had proper safeguards in place to protect consumer information and mobile device information. The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of those who applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed; at least 13.1 million current customers’ and 40 million former and prospective customers’ information was compromised after T-Mobile’s computer network was breached in July 2021.

T-Mobile, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after buying rival Sprint last year. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

“My office is extremely concerned about how this data breach may have put the personal information of Massachusetts consumers at risk,” said AG Healey. “As we investigate to understand the full extent of what’s happened, we urge impacted consumers to take the necessary precautions to ensure their information is safe, and to prevent identity theft and fraud.”

The company now says it will offer two years of free identity protection services and is recommending that all of its postpaid customers, those who pay in monthly installments, change their PIN. Its investigation is ongoing.

AG Healey is urging consumers who are current or former customers of T-Mobile to take steps to protect themselves from identity theft or fraud.