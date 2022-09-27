NORTH BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Massachusetts animal shelter is scheduled to receive over a dozen cats being evacuated from a Florida shelter due to Hurricane Ian.

Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield will be taking in 19 cats. They are expected to arrive Tuesday at Worcester Regional Airport through an ASPCA emergency transport.

They will be brought to the Almost Home Transport Facility in North Brookfield where they will receive medical care and wait out a state mandated 48-hour quarantine before being made available for adoption.

Second Chance is accepting donations for the cats’ care either through their website, or checks sent to Second Chance Animal Services, PO Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515.