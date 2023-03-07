BOSTON (WWLP) – With just 11 days left until the ticket expired, a Massachusetts man has claimed a $100K Mass Cash prize.

John Butler of West Roxbury bought the winning ticket nearly one year ago before traveling to Florida. He said he placed the ticket in a drawer and never went back to check it. It wasn’t until last week when his wife saw a news story about an unclaimed Mass Cash winning ticket that he remembered he had a ticket. He searched his home and found that his ticket had the winning numbers.

“We are thrilled that Mr. Butler’s wife saw the Lottery announcement in the news about the unclaimed ticket! What a great reminder to keep your tickets in a safe place and always make sure to check them,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “You will never know when you might be as lucky as the Butlers.”

Butler claimed the ticket on March 6, just days before the ticket was set to expire on March 17. He told MassLottery he picked the numbers based on birth dates and he plans to do some home improvements with the winnings.

The winning ticket was sold on March 17, 2022 at a Star Market in Dedham. The store will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.