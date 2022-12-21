BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has released a new plan to help achieve Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 (2050 CECP) was created by using years of analyses, stakeholder meetings, public hearings, and reports, including the 2020 Clean Energy and Climate Plan, the 2050 Massachusetts Decarbonization Roadmap, and the Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2025 and 2030.

The plan provides guidance on how the state will attain the emissions goals by reducing the reliance on fossil fuels for heating homes, powering motor vehicles, and operating the electric grid. This would include moving to electric vehicles, developing large-scale clean energy projects, and statewide conservation efforts with the goal of protecting at least 40% of Massachusetts land and water from development by 2050.

“Massachusetts has and continues to take an ambitious, proactive approach to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, and the Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 will further aid the state as we chart a course for Net Zero,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This plan takes a responsible, balanced approach to decarbonizing the Commonwealth and offers sector specific strategies that will guide ongoing efforts for several decades to come.”

Additionally, a newly developed web-based Massachusetts Clean Energy and Climate Dashboard provides updated information in each sector of the economy, including transportation, buildings, electricity, non-energy and industrial, and natural and working lands, as well as resources that help municipalities, businesses, and residents to increase adoption of clean energy solutions.

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy‘s state energy efficiency scorecard ranks Massachusetts 2nd in the country on energy efficiency and alternative energy development.

For more information regarding the 2050 CECP, and the Commonwealth’s strong commitment to achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050, please visit EEA’s Massachusetts Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 webpage.