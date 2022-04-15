WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Representative Jim McGovern is leading multiple members of the state’s federal legislators in asking the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to reconsider their recent recommendation to close the Central Western Massachusetts Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Leeds.

The members sent a letter voicing their concerns on the impact of the closure to veterans and their caregivers, as well as the community service providers.

The VA released their recommendations for the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission (AIR Commission) in March, which suggested closing the Leeds facility due to significant maintenance issues, investment requirements, and engineering challenges at the building.

The MISSION Act of 2018 required the VA to conduct a nationwide study and issue recommendations for future investments in VA health care facilities. The VA conducted a large-scale assessment of its healthcare system over several years. The idea is to create a long-term healthcare plan that will meet the needs of the growing number of veterans and much-needed improvements to medical facilities. Some of the buildings being used are over 80 years old.

For western Massachusetts, the study suggested closing and moving services from the VA campus in Leeds. This idea has sparked concern and outrage among veterans and their supporters who depend on local services.

McGovern is set to host an informational listening session on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Florence VFW Post 8006 to hear from local veterans and their families about how such a closure would impact them and share the next steps he is taking to protect the Leeds VA medical center. He has also said that he will bring the concerns he hears directly to VA Secretary McDonough and, if necessary, President Biden.