BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is actively hiring certified lifeguards, swim instructors, and other employees to fill positions at agency waterfronts and pools for the 2023 summer season.

DCR is offering certified lifeguard applicants that commit to working at an agency beach or pool for the season up to $1,000 in bonuses, in addition to the hourly rate increase for lifeguards and pool staff to between $22 and $27 depending on position and associated certifications.

Openings include lifeguards, head lifeguards, pool and waterfront supervisors, and water safety instructors. There is an early sign-on bonus of $250 for applicants who submit a complete application by Saturday, July 1, as well as a $500 retention bonus for lifeguards who commit to working through Sunday, August 20, and an additional $250 for those who work through Monday, September 4. To apply to be a DCR lifeguard, visit the agency’s website.

Lifeguard applicants must be at least 16 years of age by the date of hire and must be certified in lifeguarding, first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Areas where lifeguards are needed include:

Salisbury Beach in Salisbury;

Raymond Lord Pool in Lowell;

Geisler and Higgins Pools in Lawrence;

Revere Beach;

Constitution Beach in East Boston;

Walden Pond in Concord;

Ryan Wading Pool in Mattapan;

Olsen Swimming Pool in Hyde Park;

Wollaston Beach in Quincy;

Pleasure Bay, Children’s Beach, Carson Beach and M Street Beach in South Boston;

Bennett Field Pool in Worcester;

Leominster State Forest; and

Daughters of the American Revolution State Forest in Goshen.

DCR is also hiring for other summer seasonal positions for Memorial Day through Labor Day, including rangers, park interpreters, supervisors, forestry assistants, building and ground maintenance workers, and office assistance.