BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) says that preliminary revenue collections for May 2023 totaled $2.706 billion.

So far, FY2023 year-to-date collections through May totaled approximately $35.026 billion, which is $1.936 billion less than collections in the same period of FY2022, and $999 million or below the updated year-to-date benchmark.

“May revenue collections were above monthly benchmarks and above collections from the same period last year,” said Commissioner Snyder. “May revenue included increases in most major tax types relative to May 2022 collections, including increases in withholding, sales and use tax, and ‘all other’ tax. The increase in withholding is likely related to strong labor market conditions. The increase in sales and use tax is in part due to meals tax. The increase in ’all other’ tax is partially attributable to estate tax, a category that tends to fluctuate.”

Other takeaways from the May report include: