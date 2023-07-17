BOSTON (SHNS) – As of July 1st, undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts were able to begin the process to obtain a driver’s license.

However, Florida issued a list of licenses that would not be valid in the sunshine state. Earlier this month, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced a list of out-of-state licenses that would no longer be valid due to a new law in Florida. Massachusetts has been able to stay off that list.

As of the 1st of this month, licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, and Vermont will no longer be accepted in Florida. This is due to a new law in Florida that is thought to be one of the hardest immigration laws to date.

The law does not allow licenses to be issued to undocumented immigrants and also prohibits licenses that have been legally issued to undocumented immigrants out of state to be accepted as valid forms of ID in Florida.

Since the start of the month, Massachusetts has managed to stay off that list. This is because the licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in Massachusetts are the same as those issued to those with legal status.

Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, and Vermont have different licenses for those without lawful presence.

Last year, a discussion point when debating the Work and Family Mobility Act was whether or not to create a distinctive license for those without legal status – that was denied by Democrats. In fact, Democrats denied all 15 amendments that were offered by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr.

The law also prohibits the RMV from tracking whether or not an undocumented individual or person with legal status is applying for a license. To keep up with demand, the RMV has extended its hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The registrar at the RMV said they anticipate that around 105,000 people will seek services within the first six months of this year.