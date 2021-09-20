Mass. education board meeting to be held on Tuesday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will meet in-person on Tuesday morning that residents can view virtually.

The meeting will be held at the John W. McCormack Building in Boston from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Items on the agenda include an update on COVID-19 Action Steps to Support Schools, Students, and Families and a statewide student assessment report on MCAS results.

You can read the agenda here. You can find the meeting being streamed online here.

The Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance hosted a virtual conference Monday morning to discuss rising COVID-19 cases in schools and rules for remote learning.

The alliance says the state has failed to accommodate children with disabilities and those who are immunocompromised by not allowing remote learning. They’re calling on the state education department to allow more flexibility as the pandemic continues.