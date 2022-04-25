MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will hold a meeting on Tuesday at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) offices in Malden.

The public is invited to watch the meeting online beginning at 9 a.m. You can find the full agenda here.

Topics on the agenda include discussion on an amendment to the Regulations on MCAS and the Competency Determination that would create a new passing standard for the Competency Determination for the classes of 2026 through 2029 for English language arts, mathematics, and science and technology/engineering.

Amendments will also be proposed to the Career/Vocational Technical Education (CVTE) educator licensure regulations and extending Education Licensure flexibility through the 2022-2023 school year.