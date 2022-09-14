WASHINGTON DC (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ plan to expand electric vehicle infrastructure has been approved under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program.

The effort to build a convenient, reliable, and affordable EV charging stations across some 53,000 miles of highway nationwide is a part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Massachusetts’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Deployment Plan met with early approval and is now eligible for around $22.9 million in NEVI formula funding from FY 22 and FY23. Massachusetts’s submitted a plan that outlines how the state will expand its network of approximately 5,150 public charging ports, and place high powered chargers along the approximately 851 miles of Designated EV Corridors statewide.

“Today, with funding in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking an important step to build a nationwide electric vehicle charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the first set of approvals we are announcing today, 35 states across the country – with Democratic and Republican governors – will be moving forward to use these funds to install EV chargers at regular, reliable intervals along their highways.”

“Making electric vehicle charging accessible to all Americans is critical to achieving a transportation sector that improves our environment and lessens our dependence on oil and gas,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “This first group of 35 plans from States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico now have the green light to build their pieces of the national charging network to ensure drivers can spend less on transportation costs while commuting confidently by charging along the way.”

The NEVI formula program is just one type of funding available to advance the nation’s electric vehicle future. Additional funding sources include: