BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Executive Office for Administration and Finance says preliminary numbers show that the state will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus.

According to the Department of Revenue (DOR), $41.105 billion in tax revenue was collected in FY22, a growth of around 20.5% over Fiscal Year 2021. This total is $6.7 billion above the total taxes assumed at the time the FY22 budget was enacted.

Of FY22 tax collections, per state law, a total of $1.4 billion in excess capital gains and sales tax revenue was transferred to the MBTA, the School Building Authority, and budget reserves including the Stabilization Fund. Made up of $1.1 billion in budgeted excess capital gains tax transfers and $1.2 billion in further excess capital gains revenue, a total of $2.3 billion was deposited into the Stabilization Fund during FY22, bringing its balance to a historic $6.9 billion. Another approximately $800 million was appropriated by the Legislature in two supplemental budgets, passed in February and April.

The $1.9 billion surplus is in addition to approximately $2.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Fiscal Recovery Funds that remain unallocated and available for appropriation.