BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has released the job numbers for January 2023.

According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the unemployment rate dropped one-tenth of a percentage point from December, from 3.7 to 3.6 percent, with 3,743,500 people employed across the state.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 19,600 jobs were gained in January, with the most in Education and Health Services, Trade, Transportation, Utilities, and Leisure and Hospitality.

More statistical information on the Massachusetts labor market can be found on the state’s economic research webpage.