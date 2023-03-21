BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, March 23, 2023 beginning at 9AM.

The agenda will include topics involving racing and sports wagering, and update from the Executive Director, legal regulations, and a casino update.

The meeting is being held remotely and members of the public can watch or listen in. A LIVE STREAM will be available at MassGaming.com. Call in information: Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, use Meeting ID: 111 091 8331.