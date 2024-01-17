BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, January 18, beginning at 10AM.

Agenda items include noncompliance incident review, 90-day audit report, and legal regulations.

Another topic will be to review research on crime in the Springfield region. A report will be presented: Assessing the Influence of Gambling on Public Safety in Massachusetts Cities and Towns: Crime Comparison Analysis of Changes in the MGM Springfield Region, 2013-2022 – Dr. Noah Fritz, Justice Research Associates.

The MGC meeting will be held virtually and the public will only be able to listen and not comment. Persons interested can view via live streaming on the MassGaming website, or by calling in :

Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 213 7535

The meeting’s full agenda can be found here.