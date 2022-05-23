BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold their monthly public meeting at 10am, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Members of the public can attend the meeting remotely via conference call or view the LIVE STREAM on the MGC website.

Topics to be discussed include quarterly reports from all three Massachusetts casinos, and updates on the Community Mitigation Fund and legislative issues. View the full agenda here.

The conference call information: