Mass. Gaming Commission public meeting September 9

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding a virtual public meeting on Thursday, September 9 at 10 a.m.

The agenda includes an administrative update from Executive Director Karen Wells, which includes on-site casinos, internal opening plans and Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Recognition of new chief enforcement counsel Heather Hall.

Director of Racing Dr. Alex Lightbown will ask that the Commission vote on Race Horse Development Benefits for Drivers and Jockeys.

Director of Research and Responsible Gaming Mark Vander Linden and Research Manager Marie-Claire Flores-Pajot will present information on the Public Health Trust Fund, PlayMyWay, and an update on the addictive services sub-committee.

Commissioner Cameron will provide an update related to the upcoming International Association of Gaming Regulators Conference.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda. A LIVE STREAM will be available at MassGaming.com. Community members are also invited to follow along with live meeting updates by connecting with the Commission on Twitter, @MassGamingComm. The general public can gain access to the meeting: Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5293, Meeting ID: 112 593 9063