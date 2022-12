CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, December 15, 2022 beginning at 9:30am.

The agenda includes a discussion regarding Sports Wagering Regulations and Commissioner Updates. For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting Notification and Agenda.

Members of the public can watch via livestream on the MGC website or listen by calling in to 1-646-741-5292 and use meeting ID# 112 522 2264.