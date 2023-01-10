BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be meeting Thursday, and the agenda shows much of the discussion will focus on sports wagering.

Topics expected to be covered include sports wagering license update, Plainridge Park Casino capital improvements request, sports wagering regulations, Community Mitigation Fund budget update, Promotional Play discussion, and sports wagering implementation.

The meeting is being held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, beginning at 10am. It is open to the public to listen either by conference call or via LIVE streaming on the MGC website.

To attend by conference call: