BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding a public meeting on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 beginning at 11:15AM.

According to the MGC agenda, most of the discussion will be on sports wagering regulations. Caitlin Monahan, Deputy General Counsel will present several topics addressing uniform standards that the commission is expected to vote on.

The public is invited to listen in via phone or watch online via LIVE stream:

LIVE STREAM will be available at MassGaming.com.

Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5292, Meeting ID: 111 1431 1966