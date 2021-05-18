Mass Gaming Commission to hold monthly public meeting May 20

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold its monthly public meeting virtually on Thursday, May 20 beginning at 10 a.m.

The agenda includes an administrative update, on-site casino updates and multiple horse racing-related items. Licensing Division Chief Nakisha Skinner will ask the Commission to vote on a Service Employee Exemption Request related to Wahlburgers at MGM Springfield.

Community Affairs Division Chief Joe Delaney and Senior Program Manager Mary

Thurlow will review applications for the 2021 Community Mitigation Fund and with an expected vote.

For a complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes, view the official Meeting

Notification and Agenda.

The public is invited to listen in on the meeting by connecting to the conference call at: 1-646-741-5293, Meeting ID: 111 917 7743.