Mass. Gaming Commission virtual public meeting Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding their monthly meeting, Thursday at 9 a.m.
The meeting will be held virtually and is available for public viewing on the MGC website, or through conference call: Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5293, Meeting ID: 112 035 3035.
You can read the complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes here.
Some of the items on the agenda include:
- Representatives from Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor will then present each licensee’s quarterly report.
- General Counsel Todd Grossman and Community Affairs Division Chief Joe Delaney will be joined by Jacqui Krum, Encore Boston Harbor’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel, for a discussion regarding the status of poker and gaming positions at Encore Boston Harbor.
- Licensing Division Chief Nakisha Skinner will ask that the Commission vote on a beverage license renewal related to MGM Springfield.
- Director Wells will then lead a discussion related to an MGC annual salary review. A vote on this matter is anticipated.
- Director of Investigations and Enforcement Bureau Loretta Lillios and Senior Enforcement Counsel Katherine Hartigan will request a vote on a qualifier related to Plainridge Park Casino.
- Director of Racing Dr. Alex Lightbown and Financial Analyst Chad Bourque will present on quarterly local aid payments. A vote on this matter is anticipated.
- Director of Diversity and Legislative Affairs Jill Griffin will then provide a legislation update.