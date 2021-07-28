Mass. Gaming Commission virtual public meeting Thursday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) will be holding their monthly meeting, Thursday at 9 a.m.

The meeting will be held virtually and is available for public viewing on the MGC website, or through conference call: Conference Call Number: 1-646-741-5293, Meeting ID: 112 035 3035.

You can read the complete list of agenda items and anticipated votes here.

Some of the items on the agenda include: