Mass. gaming industry honored for responsible gaming efforts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) paid tribute to the Massachusetts gaming industry at a recent annual awards ceremony.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission Commissioner Enrique Zuniga received a Service Award, which is given annually in recognition of “extraordinary volunteer contributions to the NCPG.”

SEIGMA researcher Rachel Volberg, received a Lifetime Research Award, which honors “a person for exceptional long-standing achievement in the field of research to assist problem gamblers and their families.” Her team has conducted unprecedented research about the introduction of casinos in Massachusetts. This comprehensive series of studies, known as SEIGMA (Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts), is believed to be the first of its kind in the world.

Linh Ho, a Senior GameSense Advisor at Encore Boston Harbor, received the Joanna Franklin Annual Award for Direct Service, which is given annually to recognize achievement in the direct provision of services to problem gamblers and their families.

Plainridge Park Casino received the Corporate Newsletter Award, which recognizes an outstanding problem gambling-related newsletter issue in the past year.

The National Council on Problem Gambling is a non-profit organization created to advocate for problem gamblers and their families. NCPG does not take a position for or against legalized gambling.