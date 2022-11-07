WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The Massachusetts Lottery is hosting the seventh annual Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The drive also reminds customers to purchase lottery tickets only for individuals over the age of 18.

Claim center across Massachusetts will be accepting toy donations, but 22News talked to James Leahy at the West Springfield Claim Center to find out more.

“So this is the 5oth year anniversary for the lottery and we’re excited again to offer the toy drive, What happens is customers come in when they’re purchase tickets and they donate toys. What we do then is we give to local charities,” said Leahy.

From Monday, November 7 through Friday, December 9, new unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the West Springfield lottery prize claim center as well as other centers around the state. More information on how to find a claim center near you participating in the drive, visit the Massachusetts Lottery website.