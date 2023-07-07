CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend, over 1 billion dollars will be at stake in jackpots offered by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The grand prize in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is 427 million dollars, with a cash prize around 221 million. 590 million dollars is up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The cash option on that jackpot is just shy of 305 million in cash, and the Megabucks Doubler drawing will be for 7.7 million dollars, or 5.3 million in cash.

Owner of Buckeye Bros. Smoke Shop, David Glantz, shares advice for those feeling lucky, “People like quick picks, it’s easier. People also like birthdays, if you see a license plate number, your social security number, whatever, play those numbers!”