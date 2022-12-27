BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery will soon be offering $50 scratch tickets.

The first set of tickets, called the Billion Dollar Extravaganza, will go on sale on February 7 and will offer over $1 billion in total winnings, with the largest instant win prize of $25 million. There will be a total of three $25 million prizes, five $2 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes.

Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

“As the Lottery’s 50th anniversary celebration approaches the end, what better time to introduce the $50 ticket to begin our next 50 years!” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “Our customers had been requesting this ticket for some time. After careful consideration, the Lottery has what we believe will provide them with the entirely new level of excitement they have been seeking.”

Mass. Lottery says the odds of winning a prize in the new tickets are 1 in 4.10. More than a dozen states across the country already offer $50 scratch tickets.

Currently the highest-priced instant ticket available in Massachusetts is $30, which was introduced in 2014.