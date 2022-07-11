STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers about a ramp closure on the MassPike (I-90) at Sturbridge.

The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 78 (I-84 westbound) in Sturbridge will be closed from 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 13.

A detour has been established where I-90 eastbound traffic will be directed to use exit 63 to Route 32 south to Route 20 east to I-84. For drivers who miss the advanced detour, they will be directed to exit 90 to Route 20 west to I-84.

There will be signs, law enforcement details, and messaging in place to guide drivers through the detours. All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.