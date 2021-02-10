Mass Pike exit renumbering project completed

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has completed the process of renumbering the highway signs across the Massachusetts Turnpike.
That project will soon expand to every major highway in the state, to meet federal standards.
Here are the new exit numbers for the western Massachusetts section of the Mass Pike:
- Exit 1 becomes Exit 3
- Exit 2 becomes Exit 10
- Exit 3 becomes Exit 41
- Exit 4 becomes Exit 45
- Exit 6 becomes Exit 49
- Exit 7 becomes Exit 54
- Exit 8 becomes Exit 63
The next phase will renumber the following:
- State Route 128 renumbering operations will begin on Wednesday, February 10, and will take place from Gloucester to Peabody.
- Interstate 95 renumbering operations will begin on Sunday, February 21. The work will be broken up into the four segments below.
- Between the New Hampshire border and Route 120
- Between the Route 1 Interchange and Route 20
- Between the I-90 Interchange and Westwood/Canton
- Between Neponset Street and the Rhode Island border
- Interstate 84 renumbering operations will begin on Sunday, February 28, and will take place from the I-90 interchange in Sturbridge to the Connecticut border.
- Interstate 93 renumbering operations will begin after the I-95 corridor is completed, and based on their locations along the existing mile markers, existing exits 1 (Canton) through exit 12 (Boston/Neponset) will not be renumbered. Exit renumbering will begin at existing exit 13 (Boston/Dorchester) and continue to existing exit 48 (Methuen).