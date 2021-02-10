Mass Pike exit renumbering project completed

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has completed the process of renumbering the highway signs across the Massachusetts Turnpike.

That project will soon expand to every major highway in the state, to meet federal standards.

Here are the new exit numbers for the western Massachusetts section of the Mass Pike:

Exit 1 becomes Exit 3

Exit 2 becomes Exit 10

Exit 3 becomes Exit 41

Exit 4 becomes Exit 45

Exit 6 becomes Exit 49

Exit 7 becomes Exit 54

Exit 8 becomes Exit 63

The next phase will renumber the following:

renumbering operations will begin on Wednesday, February 10, and will take place from Gloucester to Peabody. Interstate 95 renumbering operations will begin on Sunday, February 21. The work will be broken up into the four segments below. Between the New Hampshire border and Route 120 Between the Route 1 Interchange and Route 20 Between the I-90 Interchange and Westwood/Canton Between Neponset Street and the Rhode Island border

