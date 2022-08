LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is working for you with a cone zone alert in Lee.

The on-ramp from Route 20 to the Mass. Pike will reopen Tuesday for the first time in months. MassDOT will reopen Route 20 eastbound onramp at exit 10 in Lee Tuesday afternoon after the detour restrictions have been removed.

The ramp was originally closed back in May for bridge repairs. Detours will remain in place for the morning commute. Drivers are asked to use caution.