CHARLTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The service plaza along the Mass Pike on the eastbound side is closed, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

MassDOT announced on Twitter Monday at around 10 a.m., that in Charlton I-90 eastbound service plaza is currently closed. They will provide an update when the plaza eastbound reopens.

The service plaza which is normally open 24/7 includes gas, restrooms, and several places to eat in its cafeteria.

22News contacted MassDOT for additional information and will update this story as soon as we hear back.