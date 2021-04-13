Mass. RMV inspection stickers extended

Vehicle owners with expired March 2021 and April 2021 inspections stickers have through May 31, 2021 to obtain inspections

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is allowing a grace period for specific motor vehicle inspection requirements since the nationwide system outage has made it difficult for residents to get their car inspection stickers since the end of March.

Inspection stations in Massachusetts have been unable to provide services since March 30 due to an outage caused by a malware attack against the vendor, Applus Technologies. The RMV has advised police about the ongoing issues and they ask that drivers with expired stickers not get fined or ticketed until the problem is fixed.

MassDOT said inspections could be operating as soon as Saturday, April 17. The RMV is allowing a grace period for the following specific motor vehicle inspection requirements:

Motor vehicles with expired inspection stickers from March 2021 (“3” sticker on windshield) and April 2021 (“4” sticker on windshield) are extended until May 31, 2021, to obtain an inspection.

Newly purchased vehicles registered on or after Tuesday, March 23, 2021, should be granted until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection. Newly purchased vehicles must typically be inspected within seven (7) days of registration.