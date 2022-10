SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts RMV is reporting a statewide outage that is affecting vehicle inspections and payments Wednesday.

Inspection stations across the Commonwealth are currently unable to conduct inspections due to a statewide system outage. The RMV website is also unable to process payments on Wednesday.

Residents attempting to make a payment online are asked to try again at a later time. It is unknown at this time how long the outage will take to fix.