Mass. RMV warning customers of text scam

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is cautioning its customers of a text phishing scam that has been reported.

According to the RMV, they do not send text messages to customers asking for personal information. The scam reportedly involves customers receiving text messages, claiming to be from the “DMV,” that direct them to click on a provided link to update their personal identifying contact information.

Phishing is the fraudulent attempt to obtain sensitive information or data, such as usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, or other sensitive details by impersonating oneself as a trustworthy entity in a digital communication. Wikipedia

The text phishing scam includes “DMV” and in Massachusetts, DMV is not the name of the Registry of Motor Vehicles. In Massachusetts, the name of the Registry is abbreviated as “RMV.” Any text using the phrase “Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DMV” should be deleted.

Any text message from the RMV would be a result of a customer who initiated a request or transaction.