CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a Massachusetts resident, an inexpensive vacation can be found in multiple locations across the state.

For some families and individuals on a tight income, a vacation may feel like a luxury. The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) offers options whether you have just a day or a week.

A DCR Annual Parking Pass is $60 and is available to Massachusetts residents only. It allows you to park a vehicle at most DCR parks that charge for parking, without paying the daily parking fee. Passes are non-refundable and are valid for one calendar year – January 1st to December 31st.

To be eligible, you’ll need:

Massachusetts Driver’s license

Massachusetts License plate number – Non-resident parking passes are no longer available.

IMPORTANT: The Annual Parking Pass is valid only for the vehicle license plate included in your order. The ability to transfer your Annual Parking Pass to a second vehicle is no longer available. If you would like a pass for each vehicle in your household, you will need to order a separate pass for each vehicle. You are responsible to make sure the license plate you entered is correct.

Daily parking fees are waived and an Annual Parking Pass is not needed for vehicles with a:

The handicapped license plate or placard

Purple Heart Recipient license plate

The disabled veteran license plate

The Annual Parking Pass is not valid for parking at Quabbin Reservoir Boat Launch Areas, the North Point lot in Cambridge, or any on-street DCR location that charges an hourly rate.

Seniors can buy a lifetime pass for $10 – Massachusetts residents only. Get a Senior Parking Pass. Find information on the Annual Parking Pass and how to purchase at the DCR website. Get the DCR parking fee collection schedule by park at this link.

If you’re looking for an extended stay, DCR has parks that offer camping facilities for everything from tents to recreational vehicles. Three state parks offer cabins and seven have yurts. Reservations are necessary for camping, cabins and yurts. Get information on camping at Massachusetts State Parks at this website and use this link to find a list of state parks and facilities.