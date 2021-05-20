Mass. unemployment to require three work-search applications after June 15

FILE – This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, that 244,000 Americans applied for jobless aid last week, up by 6,000 from the previous week.(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced Thursday work search requirements will return for those applying for unemployment after June 15.

Massachusetts temporarily suspended the work search requirement for residents applying for unemployment and receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or those on Extended Benefits (EB) during the pandemic back in March 2020.

Beginning the week on June 13th through June 19th, those applying for unemployment must make sure they are making at least three work-search applications per week and provide proof of applying to the Department of Unemployment Assistance if necessary.

Work search applications include:

Filling out a job application in person or online for job openings

Registering for work with a local Mass Hire Career Center

Reviewing job listings on the internet, newspapers, or contacting professional associations

Most residents will be entitled to continue to receive partial or reduced unemployment benefits even as they do get employed and return to work, including keeping the full amount of the special COVID-related $300 weekly stipend offered through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program. When you report new wages for employment, the weekly unemployment benefit will be proportionately reduced to offset new wages. In most cases, claimants will remain eligible for the $300 weekly stipend until their wages exceed 133 percent of what they would make on unemployment.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program is scheduled to end in the first week of September.

The state will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and fully reopen by May 29th. The state of emergency will also end on June 15th.

According to the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, more than 200,000 jobs in Massachusetts are advertised in MassHire Career Center.