WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – A Weymouth man is the winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s New Year’s Day Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, George Bouchard of Weymouth claimed his prize on January 5th and purchased the winning ticket at the American Legion Morrisette Post 294 in Quincy, where he is the Post Commander. Bouchard plans to use his winnings to buy a car for himself and a car for his daughter, because he wants a nice, safe car for her and his grandchild.

The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket, and Bouchard said that he plans to use that bonus to assist veterans.

Bouchard already won a $100 voucher when he bought his $1 million winning ticket. During the Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle, every 100th ticket sold across the state got a $100 cash voucher. These tickets remained eligible for the New Year’s Day drawing.

The New Year’s Day drawing was the culmination of a series of drawings that began in October, and on 11 consecutive Fridays, one $20,000 prize winner was chosen. Winners of the weekly $20,000 prizes were eligible to win a prize in the New Year’s Day drawing.