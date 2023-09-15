DRACUT, Mass. (WWLP) – A New Hampshire man is the winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Gold” instant ticket game.

Just two days before the ticket was due to expire, Justo Rivera of Hudson, NH said that he was using the Mass Lottery app to scan tickets that he had stored in his basement when he discovered it was a $1 million winning ticket.

Justo chose to receive the cash option of the prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He said that he plans to use his winnings to go to Disney World and upgrade to fast passes.

Justo purchased his winning ticket at Varnum Market located at 863 Varnum Ave. in Lowell. The store received a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.